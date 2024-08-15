Zacks Research Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CME Group stock opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock worth $928,776. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

