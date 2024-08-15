Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

RANI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

