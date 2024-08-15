Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Syra Health Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syra Health in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Syra Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Syra Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Syra Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYRA opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Syra Health has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.
About Syra Health
Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.
