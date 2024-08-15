Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in July

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 614,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.96% and a negative net margin of 213.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
