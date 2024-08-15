ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Up 0.3%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.41. 5,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

