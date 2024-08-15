Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Trading Down 1.1 %

ZH opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $315.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.