Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/16/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

