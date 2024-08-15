Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) recently:
- 8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 7/16/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zimmer Biomet
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.