Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.3% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 241,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 171,001 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

