ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $8.71

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $8.52. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 659,504 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

