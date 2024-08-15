Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zura Bio news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.