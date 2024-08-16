1,074 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd now owns 23,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

