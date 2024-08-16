11,000 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $28.20 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $985.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

