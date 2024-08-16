1,206 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $46.70 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,182 shares of company stock worth $3,101,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

