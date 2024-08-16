122 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $444.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.09. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.39.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

