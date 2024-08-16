13,015 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,180,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of U stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

