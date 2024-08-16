13,223 Shares in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Spok at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spok during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Spok by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

