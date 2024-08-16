1,449 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after purchasing an additional 346,919 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $65,747,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 261,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,521,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $240.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

