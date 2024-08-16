17 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in AutoZone by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,172.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,974.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,951.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

