180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $211.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average of $195.14. The company has a market cap of $607.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

