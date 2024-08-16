180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

