180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

