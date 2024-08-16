180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 593.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

TTE opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

