180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Qorvo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

