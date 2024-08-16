180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,530 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 24.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOK

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.