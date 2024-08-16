180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Country Club Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $373.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.70. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $435.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

