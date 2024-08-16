180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PDD by 68.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $86,550,000. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of PDD by 7.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

