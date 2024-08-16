180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,994,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.60. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

