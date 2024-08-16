180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ouster worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 667.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Insider Activity at Ouster

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $83,903.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ouster from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ouster

About Ouster

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.