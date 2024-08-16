180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CNI stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
