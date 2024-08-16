180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $32.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

