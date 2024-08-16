180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 341,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 753,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.64 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

