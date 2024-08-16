180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.47 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.