180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

