180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,787,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

