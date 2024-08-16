180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 120.9% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its position in Incyte by 21.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 44,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 12.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 45.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.