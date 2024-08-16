180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 162,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,724,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 466,560 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,737 shares of company stock worth $297,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

