180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $181.78 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

