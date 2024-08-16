180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $249.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $256.24.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

