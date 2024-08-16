180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

