180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,845,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

