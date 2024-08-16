180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $266.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

