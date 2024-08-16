180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,350,378. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $920.69 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $925.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $825.29 and a 200-day moving average of $740.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

