180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Templeton Dragon Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,290,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,165,000 after buying an additional 356,761 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 587,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 229,046 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

(Free Report)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.