180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Tidewater by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $103,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti sold 70,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $7,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,279,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,387,571.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,416 shares of company stock valued at $29,814,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of TDW opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Tidewater’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

