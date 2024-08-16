180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 149,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

NYSE WDS opened at $17.13 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

