180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,739,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after buying an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after buying an additional 674,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

