180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Masimo stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $153.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

