180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 756 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

