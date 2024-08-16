180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.6 %

BWA opened at $32.54 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

