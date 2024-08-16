180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 190.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Trading Down 3.8 %

UWM stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $854.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.00 and a beta of 1.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

